PEMBROKE — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday .

There will be a significant emergency responder and public safety presence. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2, south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main.

To avoid any confusion, officials have asked for the public to be notified ahead of time.

Robeson County Emergency Management and the Robeson County Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct the training in coordination with UNCP Police and Public Safety.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and last for several hours.

UNCP Police and Public Safety, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Police Department, Pembroke Fire Department, Robeson County Emergency Management and several regional emergency rescue teams and local enforcement agencies are conducting this exercise to ensure a coordinated, timely and effective response to the university, as well as to enhance the safety of the campus community, according to a statement provided to local media outlets.

The training is coordinated along with Bradley Kinlaw with Krucial Solutions LLC.

Actors will recreate an emergency situation on campus, prompting an immediate response from university officials and first responders.

The public should avoid the training site during this time, officials stated.

Designed to ensure the university is prepared in the event of an unforeseen event, this exercise is a culmination of preparation that includes training sessions and simulated table-top exercises, officials stated.

Anyone with questions about the exercise should call UNCP Police and Public Safety at 910.521.6235.

For more information contact Mark Locklear, Public Communications Specialist via email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-521-6351