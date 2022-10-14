LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College in partnership with Walmart will host a flu clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

No appointment is necessary. The event is open to the public.

Flu shots are free with most insurances. Those receiving the shots are asked to please bring their insurance card and photo ID for verification.

For those without insurance, the cost of the flu shot is $30.

In addition, Walmart will offer in limited supplies the following vaccines for a one-stop shop:

– Hepatitis

– Tetanus (must be 18 or older, should receive one every 10 years)

– Pneumonia shots (for those with specific health conditions or anyone 65 and older)

– Shingles (for those 50 and over)

– Covid Boosters

The vaccinations listed above are free with most insurances. For those without insurance, you are asked to bring payment with you for the specific vaccines you would like to receive. Call Walmart for pricing at 910-522-5250.

The event will take place in the Truist Conference Room in the Workforce Development Building, which is Building 18 on the main campus in Lumberton.

For questions Cheryl Hemric, Public Information Officer, can be reached at via phone at 910-272-3241 or via email at [email protected]