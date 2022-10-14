RAEFORD — Hoke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing call in the 200 block of Quail Drive at about 2 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies arrived and rendered life saving techniques for a male on the kitchen floor until EMS arrived. The subject was transported by EMS to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment.

After an investigation by Hoke County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Linda Roper was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

She was transported to the Hoke County Detention Center and given a $250,000 secured bond. The investigation is on-going at this time.

Anyone with more information pertaining to this incident should contact Detective Hoskins at the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office 910-875-5111