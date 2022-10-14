PEMBROKE — American mathematician and author Francis Su will present a lecture titled “Mathematics for Human Flourishing” on Oct. 20 at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Upchurch Auditorium in the James A. Thomas Hall.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. It is hosted by the Department of Philosophy and Religion and the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science.

Su’s lecture draws on his book, “Mathematics for Human Flourishing,” published by Yale University Press, which won the 2021 Euler Book Prize from the Mathematical Association of America.

Professor Su shows how math is more than just a way to describe the world and is more than just a set of skills, like doing arithmetic or factoring a quadratic equation. Rather, math is a deeply human enterprise that fulfills basic human longings, such as beauty and truth; when properly engaged, it builds virtues like persistence, creativity, and competence to solve problems you’ve never seen before.

Su is the Benediktsson-Karwa Professor of Mathematics at Harvey Mudd College and a former president of the Mathematical Association of America. In 2013, he received the Haimo Award, a nationwide teaching prize for college math faculty, and in 2018 he won the Halmos-Ford writing award. His research in geometric combinatorics includes many papers co-authored with undergraduates. His work has been featured in Quanta Magazine, Wired, and the New York Times.