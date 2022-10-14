LUMBERTON — My name is Jennifer Hanna and I work as the Director of Early Years’ within PSRC. This is my story…

I was diagnosed in June of 2018. I found out by pushing to explore what the pain was that I was experiencing. The doctors told me to wait to see what will happen, but I refused. I listened to my gut and pushed forward, getting treatment immediately saved my life.

I leaned on the Lord and my children to help me through. I knew I had to be here to watch them grow. Watching them on my worst days gave me hope and a purpose to live. Cancer is cruel, but I fought back.

When I look back on my journey I see an overcomer who learned the value of pain, strength and perseverance. I want to tell others how important it is to share their stories of hope with others. If I could go back I would tell myself to hold on; ‘you got this for by His stripes you are healed.’

I want breast cancer patients to know to never give up, never stop pushing for tomorrow will be a better day. You’ve got more strength than you know, cry when you need to then get up straighten your crown and keep your fight going!

You are not alone in the fight.