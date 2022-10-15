FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for murder in relation to the death of Keon Alston that occurred on Sept. 24 on Madison Street.

Warrants for 29-year-old Derrick Daqann Mcrae are on file charging him with first degree murder, according to a statement from Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards. Mcrae is originally from Fairmont, however has numerous addresses listed in recent years.

Derrick Mcrae should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on the location of Mcrae, contact 910-628-5115 or call 911. Any additional information should be directed to Sgt. Cody McKinnon as this investigation is still ongoing.