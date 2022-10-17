At the 2022 Fairmont Farmers’ Festival on Saturday Oct. 15, Miss North Carolina accompanied by Jayden and Eden Johnson on a piece of farm machinery.

As the festival was founded to honor agriculture farm machinery was on display during the parade at the Fairmont Farmers’ Festival on Oct. 15.

At the 2022 Fairmont Farmers’ Festival on Saturday Oct. 15 Town Manager Jerome Chestnut assists Miss North Carolina, Karolyn Martin, as she disembarks from a tractor.

The Fairmont Festival in the 1950s when attendance could reach around 35,000.

FAIRMONT — The 2022 Farmers’ Festival in Fairmont marked the resumption of a local tradition dating back half a century.

The Farmers’ Festival was started by the Civitin organization in the 1950s and has been held intermittently since because of several interruptions.

The festival has not been held in an identical fashion every year, as the queen pageant, like the festival itself, was not repeated yearly, and in the 1970s the Farmers’ Festival was without any queens.

The past two years were without a Farmers’ Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Farmers’ Festival was held on Oct. 15, a Saturday, with a Friday golf tournament arranged by the town’s Chamber of Commerce preceding the festivities.

Being a celebration of local agriculture, farm machinery rumbled down the streets again during the festival parade, along with beauty queens- including Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin- and fire engines.

How much time has passed and how many changes have transpired can be seen in the musical acts providing entertainment at past and present festivals. In the 1950s a notable act was Slim Mims and the Dream Ranch Boys, while the 2022 Farmers’ Festival was scored by a host of disc jockeys, including DJ Glen Pridgen at the golf tournament and DJs Skratx and Electrode and Mayor Charles Kemp at the festival proper.

“I was thrilled by the great weather and the very festive atmosphere which existed throughout the day, a day to remember our past and celebrate the current status of our community.” Kemp said after the festival.

