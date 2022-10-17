LUMBERTON — Georgia Love will be the guest speaker Tuesday during the monthly meeting of the Cattleman’s Association.

Love, regional agronomist with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Agronomic Division will be covering topics including soil health and fertility as it relates to cattle production.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Pre-registration is required to participate and registration ends Tuesday. Visit https://go.ncsu.edu/cattlemensassociation to register.

In an effort to start a Robeson County Cattlemen’s Association, each month the NC Cooperative Extension Robeson Center will host a meeting that focuses on an educational topic related to cattle production.

For more information, contact Taylor Chavis by phone at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]