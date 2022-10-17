ST. PAULS — Primary Health Choice Inc., a statewide provider of behavioral health services in North Carolina and headquartered in St. Pauls, recently received final certification as a Care Management Agency from the State of North Carolina.

Primary Health Choice Inc. will provide collaborative care to Medicaid beneficiaries specifically with mental illness and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Primary Health Choice is a part of the inaugural group of Tailored Care Management providers certified by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

DHHS recognizes that the certification process was rigorous and passing demonstrates the strength of Primary Health Choice, its programs, and service capabilities.

The organization plans to provide Care Management for all tailored plans statewide.

To learn more about Primary Health Choice Inc. visit www.primaryhealthchoice.org.