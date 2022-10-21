PEMBROKE — Ed Hunt, the sustainable agriculture coordinator with the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at UNC Pembroke, has been selected for the 2022-2023 class for Leadership North Carolina, the state’s premier leadership engagement program.

Each year, through a rigorous selection process, LNC chooses a class of established and emerging leaders from across the state to participate in its acclaimed program. Leadership North Carolina’s Class 30 is made up of top leaders from the government, business, nonprofit and education sectors.

Over the course of six two-and-a-half-day sessions, Class 30 participants will learn about issues critical to the state through discussions with top officials and professionals, field trips, and experiential learning activities. LNC’s sessions focus on five key areas: economic development, education, environment, government, and health and human services.

Through LNC’s program, participants gain new insight into North Carolina’s strengths and challenges and explore opportunities for how they will improve and empower their communities and the state.

To find out more about Leadership North Carolina, please visit leadershipnc.org.