A group photo of the Fairmont Varsity Cheerleaders, honored for the victory on the night of Oct. 18.

FAIRMONT — On Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners said they looked forward to the coming code enforcement effort.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said it was “all about having a cleaner town and a safer town,” not about punishment. “Fairmont can be and look better,” stated Mayor Charles Kemp, “but it will take all of us to make that happen.”

At the beginning of the meeting the Fairmont Varsity Cheerleaders, first place winners at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair competition, marched into the meeting still with the glow of victory, and demonstrated the first-ever cheer for the Fairmont Board of Commissioners. Mayor Kemp stated cheerleading with its physically taxing routines is no mere support for the football field but a form of athletics unto itself. “You’ve made the town of Fairmont proud,” Kemp said, thanking them for their service.

The Famers’ Festival pageant queens were unable to attend because of scheduling conflicts. Town Manager Chestnut did state Miss North Carolina loved Fairmont during her visit.

The agenda was approved. No public comments were made. The consent agenda was approved. Town Manager Chestnut requested a hearing public hearing on code enforcement. This would be held on Nov. 15. Commissioner Terry Evans said it was well overdue and “just to educate the public on what’s going on.” The motion passed.

Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree asked “Please, keep coming to these meetings.” He asked for feedback on code enforcement and said if a citizen was unable to come to the meeting, they should let the town manager know. Of code enforcement, he said “Once we finish and we vote on it, that’s what we have.” Commissioner Heather Seibles said she was “very excited about the new up and coming changes,” and asked citizens in need of assistance to call the board. Commissioner Melvin Ellison said of the board “We’re concerned about everyone here in Fairmont,” and that “A lot of things will be happening in Fairmont soon,” but added the board still needed help.

Of those things Mayor Kemp addressed the assembled commissioners and residents. “The time has come in Fairmont for improving our commercial and residential properties and the only workable solution is having enforceable codes in place and then taking appropriate action against violations of the code.” He said that the first step, revision and updating of the codes with the Lumber River Council of Governments, was being undertaken. Later, the board would have to approve the revisions as a prerequisite for enforcement.

“I know that Fairmont is truly a diamond in the rough.” Chestnut said following his remarks on code enforcement.

After announcing upcoming events including a drive-in trunk-or-treat at the Town Hall on Oct. 31 the meeting was adjourned.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at 910-416-5165 or [email protected]