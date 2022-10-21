LUMBERTON — The cause of a structure fire that erupted Friday at a vacant commercial site on Caton Road could not be determined after an investigation.

There were no injuries reported at the incident location, according to Lumberton Fire Department Chief Chris West. The structure was “unsecured, vacant and had no power.”

The department was dispatched to the working structure fire at 6:58 a.m. Friday, according to West. Fire suppression units arrived on location at 7:02 a.m. at a vacant commercial area on 410 Caton Road and began offensive fire suppression operations.

The location had several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding.

The Lumberton Fire Department’s initial response included two engine companies, a ladder company, a battalion chief and a service unit. Raft Swamp Fire Department was also alerted on initial dispatch and responded with an engine company. Additional Lumberton Fire Department units arrived to support operations after a working fire was confirmed.

The scene was cleared by all emergency personnel at 10:39 a.m. after the fire was extinguished, overhauled and investigated.

“The Lumberton Fire Department would like to thank Lumberton Rescue & EMS for their ambulance response, Raft Swamp Fire Department for their supporting Engine Company, and Lumberton Police Department for providing officers for traffic management,” West stated.

If anyone has any information related to the cause of the fire that may assist fire investigators contact the Lumberton Fire Department Administration division at 910-671-3860 or the Lumberton Police Department Detective division at 910-671-3850.