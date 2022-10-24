LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has implemented a new rule governing student-athletes who engage in physical altercations or disruptive behavior at extracurricular activities and sporting events.

“We’ve had some cases where student athletes were involved in fights,” said Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne of PSRC. “We hope this rule will address that issue.”

The rule, which goes into effect immediately, applies to student-athletes in grades 6-12.

First offenses will be disciplined by 10 days of out-of-school suspension during which time the student-athlete will also be barred from participation in school activities.

The second offense will be disciplined by the aforementioned 10 days of out-of-school suspension and an additional 90-day ban, during which time the student-athlete will be barred from activities.

The third offense will incur the strict punishment of a recommendation for long-term suspension, from both activities and schooling.

The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to address the behavior of student-athletes attending games at other PSRC schools, including students involved in fights at those games, according to Horne.

The rule was put in place based on Policy 2475, which gives the school superintendent the authority to determine what matters are addressed through administrative procedures and what matters are addressed through school rules, standards, or procedures established by the principal.

The new rule was crafted by district leaders with input from the district’s athletic director Jerome Hunt and the review of other athletic directors at school levels. PSRC Board of Education members also gave input on the matter, according to Horne.

With the implementation of the rule, at least one student-athlete will be reinstated into participating in sports.

During the Public Comments portion of the October business meeting, PSRC board members heard from family members, friends and the coach of a St. Pauls Middle School athlete who was banned from playing football for the rest of the semester after being involved in a fight during a St. Pauls High School football game on Aug. 26. Those who spoke in the student’s defense stated that it was his first offense.

“The student was reinstated,” Horne told The Robesonian on Monday.