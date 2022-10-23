PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will celebrate the grand opening of The Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center at 11 a.m. Nov. 1 in front of Old Main.

A reception and tour of the center will follow the ceremony. The event is open to the public. Dignitaries across the region and state have been invited to attend.

The American Indian Heritage Center was recently named after Curt and Catherine Locklear, a Pembroke couple “well-respected” in the business community and have strong ties to the university dating back to the 1930s, according to a release from UNCP. Among the earliest graduates of the university, the Locklears instilled in their nine children the value of education, integrity, honesty and a good work ethic.

Those values inspired a generous gift from Curt Locklear Jr. and his wife, Janice, in honor of his parents. The family business, Pembroke Hardware, matched the gift, bringing the total to $100,000.

“We wanted to do something special in hopes that our parents’ legacy would continue through the work of the American Indian Heritage Center,” Curt Locklear Jr. said.

Lindsey Locklear, another of Curt and Catherine’s nine children, agreed, saying their parents encompassed grit and determination to make a better life for themselves and for future generations.

“Supporting the American Indian Heritage Center is a most appropriate designation because it focuses on the historical aspect of our history,” said Lindsey Locklear, general manager of Pembroke Hardware. “The university had an immeasurable impact on American Indians and the Lumbee Tribe. The progressive nature of Lumbees and Native Americans is attributed to the university.”

The American Indian Heritage Center — located on the second floor of Old Main — was established in 2020 through federal grants totaling $3.4 million to support efforts to increase the recruitment, retention and graduation rates of American Indian students. The newly designed space will provide the center with additional resources and a permanent state-of-the-art location featuring offices, a meeting room/study space for students and a conference room.

“Since its establishment, the center has created campus-wide programming that highlights the unique heritage and history of the university, and this renovated space will expand those opportunities,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“Like so many of our proudly named spaces on campus, the Locklear name will represent the impact these two individuals have had and will continue to have on this community, university and students for generations to come.”

The center centralizes cultural, social and academic programming for American Indian students and educational programming for non-Native faculty, staff, and students.

“The creation of this center is a testament to the commitment that UNCP has to support American Indian students,” said Ashley McMillan, the center director.

“With dedicated staff and programming that reflects and celebrates Native culture, I’m confident that the center will help boost retention rates and improve a sense of belonging for our American Indian student population.”

For more information about the American Indian Heritage Center, visit uncp.edu/aihc.

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]