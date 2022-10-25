Presents Miss Indian North Carolina with eagle feather

PEMBROKE — A $33.3 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year now hangs at the Lumbee Tribal Administrative Complex for public viewing.

There it will hang for a 30 days before it will be made law if signed by the tribal chairman.

The act was done after the Lumbee Tribal Council members approved the budget at their regular business meeting on Thursday following “months and months” of workshops and discussion on how the funds would be allocated, according to Pam Hunt, chair of the Lumbee Tribal Council Finance Committee.

“I don’t agree with all the budget but it’s a good budget overall,” said Billy Oxendine before casting a “yes” vote.

As with all of the Lumbee Tribal budgets, the bulk of the funding source is made up of an allocation from the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act, totaling $26,870,295.55. Of this funding source, $8.5 million will be used for new construction, $3.8 million for rehabilitation, $1.7 million for youth services and $97,339.35 for veterans services.

The general fund balance sits at $1,894,317.60 and includes $125,000 for the powwow line item, $550,000 for youth services and $226,573 for the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Also included in the $33.3 million budget is the $4,630,979 from additional funding sources like a Community Services Block Grant, the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program, Blue Cross Blue Shield Peer Support and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery thanked the council for approving the budget which totals $33,395,592.15.

“This budget lays the groundwork for us to build additional capacity for our tribal government,” Lowery said.

This expansion extends to tourism, health care economic development, natural resources and agriculture. Monies have also been allocated for the hiring of an attorney for the council, Lowery noted.

“We are capacity building you guys. That’s what this budget is about. It’s about expanding our reach, expanding our outreach, expanding what we’re able to do,” Lowery said. “I call it seed money … This is just the beginning of where we want to get into our tribal area.”

“Thank you for looking forward, not looking back,” the chairman added.

In other financial business, the council also approved a State Fiscal Recovery Fund Budget, which includes $4,066,939.37 allocated to the tribe from the American Rescue Plan.

The budget expenses include $1 million for weatherization, $266,939.37 for family services, $475,000 for elder services, $475,000 for substance abuse, $150,000 for veterans, $750,000 for the. culture center, $500,000 for construction, $300,000 for capacity building, $125,000 for economic development and $25,000 for outreach.

Ethics complaints

In other business, the Lumbee Tribal Council approved the Ethics Committee’s rulings in response to two complaints filed against council members.

The first was a complaint filed by Sheila Beck against Lumbee Tribal Council Member Gerald Goolsby in relation to a conflict of interest.

Dewey McNeill, the chair of the committee, said that in the committee’s report it was determined that the complainant “failed to prove” a conflict of interest existed.

The second complaint was filed on Sept. 29 by the Lumbee Tribe Elections Board which accused Lumbee Tribal Council Member Shelley Strickland of violating tribal ordinance CLLO-2013-1105-03, which deals with ethical standards of conduct.

“After deliberation from the ethics committee, Mr. Strickland made an open apology to the election board,” McNeill said.

The ethics committee made a ruling exempting Strickland from any action pertaining to the election board for the remainder of 2022, McNeill said.

Other business

In other actions, council members gave the Spirit Riders the go-ahead to use the Lumbee Tribal logo on the riders’ vests to represent the tribe.

“The Spirit Riders do quite a bit for the general public, raising money for sick shut-ins,” Goolsby said. “Also, each year they pick out a school, elementary school, and provide funds for them for the ride. This group of ladies is predominantly Lumbee and they display a real positive reflection on the tribe.”

The tribal council also approved crafting a resolution in honor of former Tribal Council member Helen Hunt Locklear, who passed away on Oct. 19.

“Ms. Helen was a loving, caring woman … she loved her people and would try to do anything she could. She was a great person, a great, great person,” said Tribal Council Speaker Ricky Burnett.

The Council and Chairman Lowery honored Miss Indian North Carolina Jayla Locklear for her representation and dedication to the Lumbee Tribe. District 9 Tribal Councilman Dewey McNeill presented Locklear with a beaded eagle feather on behalf of the council. The feather was beaded by Reggie Brewer.

Chairman Lowery also presented her with a pottery award. The council also honored her with a standing ovation.

As Miss Indian NC, Locklear represents the eight state and federally recognized tribes and four urban Indian organizations. Her platform is “Speak up & speak loud, stand up against bullying.”

Locklear is majoring in biology at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.