LUMBERTON — Halloween is fast approaching and though the season’s scares are intended to be in good fun, there is a very real danger to trick-or-treaters. Walking outside at night can be unsafe, but this danger can be easily mitigated if proper precautions are taken.

First Sergeant Sherwood Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol explained the issue. “To this point this year we have investigated collisions that have resulted in the deaths of 16 pedestrians.” Lewis said. “In 2019 the death total for pedestrians was 5, 2020 the total was 3 and in 2021 the total was again 3.”

“Where sidewalks are not provided, any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall,” says state law, “when practicable, walk only on the extreme left of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction. Such pedestrian shall yield the right-of-way to approaching traffic.”

“I would encourage that anyone please reconsider walking along the roadway at nighttime as under the best circumstances the visibility of a driver is not what it is during the daytime.” Lewis said, “If you must walk at night, I implore you to wear a type of reflectorized clothing and when walking do so on the shoulder of the roadway, not in the road itself.”

