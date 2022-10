Thousands lined the length of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton Wednesday for a Trunk or Treat presented by the mall J. Blake Events and Top That Dessert Bar. The event included more than 40 businesses giving out a total of more than 30,000 pieces of candy. The event also included inflatables, pizza courtesy of Domino’s, DjShoobie, a Michael Jackson impersonator and the EnJ Krab Shack food truck.