LUMBERTON — Paint the Campus Pink has been an annual tradition at Robeson Community College since 2015.

During the demonstration, nursing students wear pink and stand in unity forming a ribbon to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

Over the years, the human pink ribbon has become much larger as the nursing program continues to expand.

“We even had great participation in 2020 during the pandemic,” said Eva Meekins, director of the nursing programs at RCC. “It continues to get bigger and it’s another way to keep our students engaged and heighten awareness about the critical support roles that nurses play in treating those with breast cancer.”

This year the nursing program currently has 38 second-year associate degree nursing (ADN) students, 53 first-year ADN students, and 32 practical nursing students enrolled.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.