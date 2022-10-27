Recognizes 12-member swift water rescue team

Currently, the Lumberton Fire Department’s water rescue capability includes boats, personal protective equipment, specialty rope rescue equipment, hardware, generators, lights, stokes baskets and viper radios. The equipment was purchased with the help of multiple grants secured by the Lumberton Fire Department, but the largest source came from the General Assembly, which allocated $80,000.

Lumberton Fire Department Training Chief Eddie Cox talks about the lack of water rescue capability the department had during Hurricane Matthew and where they are today.

Shown are Lumberton Fire Department firefighters suited up in personal protection equipment for swift water rescues. The equipment was purchased with the help of multiple grants secured by the department.

Lumberton Fire Chief Chris West, center, demonstrates where the department was before compared to where they are now as far as personal protection equipment for swift water rescues.

LUMBERTON — More than $30,000 worth of water rescue equipment could be seen splayed throughout the Lumberton Central Fire Station on Thursday.

The equipment was purchased with the help of multiple grants secured by the Lumberton Fire Department, but the largest source came from the General Assembly, which allocated $80,000.

“This is $80,000 of legislative money that was brought to get us the boats we need, get us the equipment we need to the point where we can become a state-level asset,” said Lumberton Fire Chief Chris West.

Currently, the departments water capability includes boats, personal person protective equipment, specialty rope rescue equipment, hardware, generators, lights, stokes baskets and viper radios. West said the department has also ordered two boats for use in the Lumber River, which requires specialty boats because of its shallow depth.

“Those boats will be able to run in six inches or less water,” West said.

West thanked Sen. Danny Britt who secured the funding for the water rescue equipment. Britt told the firefighters that if the request was not made he could not secure that funding.

“I’m able to bring the money back but I don’t know about the need unless your leadership team brings it to me and there’s a lot of leadership teams in this county that didn’t take that step, that didn’t make that effort,” Britt siad.

Britt said that securing the proper funding to insure departments have the right equipment is one of his “top priorities.”

“Being a member of the Army National Guard and having deployed three different times, I can tell you that having the right equipment and the right training is extremely important to be be able to get the job done,” he added.

Ultimately, the goal for department is to become an All-Hazard Emergency Response Team which will allow the Water Rescue Techs to conduct rescues throughout the state.

“If someone calls us — whether it’s in our city, in our county or across the state — we want to be able to go help those people like we were helped back then,” West said.

When Hurricane Matthew led to mass flooding throughout Lumberton, from a rescue standpoint, firefighters at the city’s Central Fire Station was not prepared.

“We weren’t prepared to deal with the water. We could not affectively do our job which was to handle the emergencies of citizens,” said Lumberton Fire Department Training Chief Eddie Cox “We had never had anything like that happen to that magnitude.

“We saw that we needed to step up our game.”

Cox and fellow firefighters Battalion Chief Johnathan Edmond, Capt. Ken Hunt and Lt. Clayton Chavis stepped up their game by seeking water rescue training and became the first members to join a state certified Water Rescue Program offered at Robeson Community College.

By the time Hurricane Florence came along in 2018, the department had a lot more resources to respond.

“We had a three-man team during Hurricane Florence which dumped even more water on us than previously anticipated,” Cox said. “We were busy day and night. We were prepared and we had a better outcome.”

When Florence came the department had two jon boats, one from the city’s Public Works Department used to check bridges and one from the city’s Recreation Department that lacked a motor. By borrowing a motor to add to the boat, the department was able to combine the boats and conduct a total of 156 rescues, a “monumental” accomplishment at the time, West said.

“We went from Matthew sitting on the sidelines to we were heavily involved in the rescue process during Florence,” he added.

Today the Swift Water Rescue Team stands at 12 with the addition of firefighters Anthony Coleman, Austin Hunsinger, Channing Horton, Eric Cannizzaro, Guy Jones, Houston Smith, Jarrod Hendren and Jessica Lasich. Those members on Thursday got a first look at Special Operations Division patches that will be added to each of the gear.

“Y’all will be the first ones to get to see it and you will be the first to get to wear it, because you earned it,” West told the firefighters.

Collectively, the team has thousands of our in specialty training which is considered “a lot of time, a lot of dedication,” West said.

“Now that we have what we need, we have the training in place, we have the equipment in place, there’s nothing to hold us back,” West said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.