A table of AR-15 rifles and Glock handguns, the most common taken in Maxton by the police. The handguns are often modified to fire on automatic and fitted with extended magazines.

MAXTON — “We couldn’t bring them all out,” Lt. Patrick Hunt remarked about two tables in the Maxton police station overflowing with guns.

According to Chief Darren Davis, since Jan. 10 the Maxton Police Department has received 93 calls about shots fired in the city limits.

Maxton police receive complaints from residents about houses and cars being shot, and according to Davis, most of the shooters are young, with an average age of 15. Officer Hudson, also of the Maxton Police Department, said they receive 2-3 calls every night.

“Most of the artillery they’re toting is bigger than ours,” Hunt said, an impression supported by weapons heaped over a pair of tables.

“When we stop a car here in Maxton, we know there’s going to be a gun in there,” said Hudson.

He said he “pulled three out of one vehicle one night.”

Patrolman Ethan Keziah said most of the handguns are Glocks and the rifles are AR-15s.

Hunt said the handguns are often fitted with extended magazines and long clips, and some had been illegally modified from semi-auto to automatic with switches. “We think there might be someone local making these switches.” Hunt said.

Davis explained some of the weapons were “ghost guns” without a serial number, which makes tracing difficult.

Hudson said there were at least three ghost guns in the room, and said of the weapons “In North Carolina, ghost guns themselves aren’t illegal, it’s what you do with them.”

Davis said older people buy firearms for young people and send them to do their “dirty work,” reasoning the juvenile offenders will not be sentenced as harshly if caught.

Keziah said the appeal of firearms to young people is the need to project an aggressive, hardened image, and emulation of the adult behaviors they observe.

“The reasoning behind most cases is to incite fear.” Hudson explained. “Many of those who resort to gun violence in our area don’t see it as a last option as it’s intended to be. They see firing into a house or vehicle as a way to intimidate and scare their opposition.

“What results is an endless back and forth cycle. One person will be shot at. Then that person and his friends will fire back in another incident.” Hudson said. “Then their friends friends and family will get involved causing a balloon effect of shooting incidents until someone ultimately gets killed.”

Patrolman Keziah said gun owners in Maxton “don’t do anything you shouldn’t with them.”

Most if not all of the local gun owners don’t engage in such reckless lawlessness. Even people at gun stores are shocked by the ghost weapons, said Hunt.

According to Hudson, the issue is not guns.

“The issue is the kind of citizens that are armed,” Hudson said.

Hunt said the shooting is making the older residents uncomfortable. Hudson said even the residents who aren’t doing anything carry guns because they are scared.

“We’re short staffed,” Hunt said. “Really short staffed, and we have to deal with this.”

Hunt said they need to start pressing parents to keep guns out of their children’s hands, though he also said the juvenile offenders have lied about the provenance of the weapons, with one earlier instance in which someone falsely ascribed ownership of a gun to a family member, when the gun was actually stolen.

“Even our spokesman is working on a case,” Hudson said.

Chief Davis said he was talking to Fairmont, Rowland and Pembroke about the problem, and with the Sheriff’s Department for more manpower.

According to the department, no police officer has yet shot a juvenile offender, despite the felony status of most of these cases that would permit them to fire. They also stated no officer has been about to shoot, either, ascribing both to good training.

However, Hunt also said “With the team we’ve got, we’re doing a good job.”

Patrolman Keziah said he is working with 2 boys in a mentorship program to provide a needed helping hand to get them on the right track; and through this work, helping even those who have been caught with guns from treading the wrong path.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]