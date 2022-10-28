Pepper is a 3-year-old tabby looking for her fur-ever family. She was found pregnant in a field near one of the Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue volunteer’s houses. She has had a litter of six healthy kittens. Pepper loves to sit and watch the birds at her foster home. She also likes belly and neck rubs. The tabby is up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccines and spayed. Her adoption fee is $100. Anyone interested in adopting Pepper, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]