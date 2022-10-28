The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Davis Bridge Road, Parkton; Jane Road, Maxton; Highway 301 North, Fairmont.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

McGirt Gin Road/McGirt Bridge Road, Maxton; Rennert Road, Lumberton; Folks Drive, Red Springs; Locklear Road, Pembroke.

An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.