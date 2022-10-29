Republicans U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, second from right, and State Senator Danny Britt, right, shake hands at a campaign rally Monday in Pembroke. Budd is running for U.S. Senate and Britt is running for reelection to the N.C. Senate. Also pictured are Leah Britt Lanier, left, who is running for a District Court Seat 2, and Jarrod Lowery, who is running for N.C. House in District 47.

Charles Graham, center, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress in North Carolina’s Seventh District, speaks at a campaign event on Oct. 12 in Lumberton. He is surrounded by Democratic candidates Darrel “BJ” Gibson Jr., left, who is running for N.C. State Senate District 24, and Charles Townsend, second from left, who is running for N.C. House District 47, and Bobbie Richardson, right, the chair of the state Democratic Party.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to choose from a large pack of hopefuls running for seats on the state and national level.

The Robesonian spent the last few weeks learning about the candidates — speaking with many of them and trading email with a handful. Only a few failed to provide information about their campain.

Below is a roundup of all contested races in Robeson County.

State Senate

The NC State Senate District 24 race sees Democrat Darrel “BJ” Gibson Jr. incumbent Republican Danny Britt Jr. running for the office. Gibson is from Laurinburg and a is Scotland County Commissioner and Britt is from Lumberton and running for a fourth term.

The Robesonian reached out to Darrel “BJ” Gibson Jr., who was not available for comment. On his Facebook page, Gibson wrote about his priorities. “My commitment to education begins and ends with the students that we serve! I have served as a school board member and advocated for educators on all levels, parents and especially students.”

Gibson also referred to Medicaid expansion on his Facebook page, and in a video on that page, lowering the price of prescription medication.

“The issue in Robeson County has always been jobs, education, and infrastructure.” Britt said. During his time in the General Assembly, Britt has invested in broadband and education, including $160 million in the University of North Carolina Pembroke.

He is the only Republican in the Senate endorsed by the NC Association of Educators, and has also received the endorsement of the Highway Patrol Association.

State House

In the N.C. House of Representatives District 47 election, Republican Jarrod Lowery and Democrat Charles Townsend are running for the seat. The seat was held by Charles Graham for six terms over 10 years. Graham is running for the US House of Representatives seat for District 7. Lowery has previously lost against Graham.

Lowery is a former member of the Lumbee Tribal Council and Townsend the former mayor of Fairmont.

Lowery said “Number one, we need to stay focused on the economy.” He stated that in the future his goals are to cut business and personal income tax, and cut the food sales tax. He also gave school funding and student reading levels as issues, and also mentioned supporting law enforcement resources and training are important.

Townsend said “I believe the key issues we as state government officials need to focus our energy and attention on are healthcare, youth advocacy, and economic equity.” Townsend also mentioned funding for the public school system and lowering the teacher to student ratio.

In District 46, which includes parts of eastern and northern Robeson County and all of Columbus County, Republican incumbent Brendan Jones is running unopposed.

U.S. House

As Robeson County moves into a new congressional district for the first time, North Carolina’s Seventh District, Robeson County native Charles Graham, a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. David Rouzer for the seat.

Graham, a Lumberton native, has represented Robeson County and District 47 in the North Carolina State House of Representatives since 2011.

“I want the citizens of my home county to know that I will be a voice in (Washington) to bring the issues and the people’s concerns every day with me to Washington, not someone who will play partisan politics, finger pointing and the blame game,” Graham said in an interview with The Robesonian. “The issues that people are concerned about in Robeson County is I think our folks want more money in their pockets to be able to take care of their families, and that’s what I’m will fight for, those kitchen table issues that people are concerned with.”

Graham is a former educator and is a business owner, and says he will take that experience to Washington to be a “Main Street congressman.”

Graham, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, is currently the only American Indian serving in the N.C. General Assembly; if elected to Congress, he would be North Carolina’s first American Indian elected to Congress.

Rouzer, a Wilmington resident, has served in the U.S. House since 2015 and previously served in the N.C. State Senate from 2009-12. His previous elections have come in the former Seventh District, covering Johnston, Sampson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick and part of Harnett counties; the new district does not include Johnston, Sampson or Harnett and adds Robeson and part of Cumberland.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to represent Robeson County should I be elected again,” Rouzer said in a statement to The Robesonian. “As your candidate for Congress, Robeson County can count on me to help address the many challenges we face as a nation and the issues impacting our local communities in North Carolina. … Together, we will get our country back on track, work to keep our communities safe, and stop the unnecessary federal spending that has led to the prolonged inflation harming us all.”

In addition to his electoral experience, Rouzer was previously an administrator in the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a business owner.

Statewide races

The highest-profile statewide race is for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Richard Burr, who has held the seat since 2005. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd faces off with Democrat Cheri Beasley, the former Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court.

Budd, a Davie County native, has served in the U.S. House since 2017, representing the 13th District in central and northern North Carolina. He stated at a recent campaign appearance in Pembroke that he sees the biggest issues in the race as inflation, crime and education, and stated his support for Lumbee federal recognition.

“(Beasley) is going to lie because she’s got a record that she’s running away from, and she’s scared to death of her record,” Budd said. “But I’ve got a record, after 5 1/2 years in Congress, that I’m going to run towards.”

Beasley was the chief justice of the State Supreme Court in 2019-20 and served as an associate justice from 2012-19. She previously served on the N.C. Court of Appeals, as a district judge and as a public defender.

“I’m ready to go to the Senate to fight every day to lower costs, strengthen our economy, protect our rights — and I’ll fight tooth and nail to ensure the Lumbee Tribe finally gets federal recognition,” Beasley said in a statement to The Robesonian. “I’ve been grateful to meet with folks in Robeson County throughout this election and as recently as last week, and I will take your concerns with me to the Senate. And in the Senate, I will bring the same values I was raised with — honesty, justice, and integrity — to fight for every person in our state.”

Two seats on the State Supreme Court and four N.C. Court of Appeals seats are also on the ballot statewide. Republican Richard Dietz will face Democrat Lucy Inman for the Supreme Court’s Associate Justice Seat 3, while incumbent Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV faces Republican challenger Trey Allen for Seat 5.

For N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 8, Republican Julee Tate Flood faces Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson. Republican incumbent Donna Stroud faces Democrat Brad A. Salmon for Seat 9; Republican incumbent John M. Tyson faces Democrat Gale Murrray Adams for Seat 10; and Democrat incumbent Darren Jackson is against Republican Michael J. Standing for Seat 11.

District Court

Democratic incumbents Brooke Locklear Clark and Angelica Chavis McIntyre will each run unopposed for seats 1 and 3 on District 16B court, but two Robeson County assistant district attorneys are vying for Seat 2 on the District Court 16B bench.

The seat is currently occupied by Judge Vanessa Burton a democrat who won the seat in 2018 over Republican Jack Moody by a mere 67 votes, following a recount.

The race with this year’s candidates Democrat MaryJane Richardson and Republican Leah Britt Lanier may also be a tight one with both having spent more than a year stamping heavily on the campaign trail, making dozens of event appearances throughout the county.

Just days leading up to Election Day, Richardson told The Robesonian she was running to ensure “justice and fairness” to all, a central foundation in the U.S. but also a central foundation instilled into her by her parents and church.

“Justice and fairness for all is what the Lord provides to each and every one of us — equal treatment no matter what you look like, where you are from, or how rich or poor you are,” Richardson said.

Richardson told The Robesonian that she would bring understanding that justice is more than throwing people in jail.

“There are bad, evil people out there who need to be punished to the fullest extent,” Richardson said, “But there are also people whose behavior is being driven by addiction and mental health issues … These people need more than a jail cell; they need the appropriate help and treatment to address their underlying issues.”

Lanier told The Robesonian her passion for people is the reason she is asking for voters to color the circle next to her name.

“My family and my husband’s family dates back for generations and this is where we both call home,” she said of Robeson County. “My knowledge of the law and experience in the community will guide me in making decisions that are legally sound.”

She also spoke of the fairness and reasonableness she hopes to bring to the bench.

“I will also bring just rulings to the best of my ability as Micah 6:8 calls us to do,” Lanier said.

Ahead of Election Day, Richardson wanted voters to know that her dedication to the job is similar to her dedication to the county which is why she returned home following graduation from law school and “jumped in feet-first by working with the schools and other organizations in the community.”

”I didn’t wait until I started my campaign to get involved. Upon returning to Robeson County, I understood that the blessings God had given me were not just for me; that He expected me to share them with my community to uplift those coming behind me … That early-on dedication has helped me see the good parts of this county and the parts that need work, which has made me aware of how important judges and other officials are in moving this county in the right direction.”

Lanier ” humbly” called on the support of Robeson County residents.

“Alongside my friends and family, I’ve worked for over a year and half to get to know the people of Robeson County and hear what they want to see of our judicial system. I look forward to the opportunity to act on it,” Lanier said.

Local government

There are three competitive races for seats on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Pauline Campbell, a Democrat, is running unopposed for the District 2 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

During the 2018 election, Robeson County Commissioner David Edge beat out his Democratic opponent Ray Cox by nearly 10 percentage points. Cox and Edge will face off again for the District 6 county seat which begins in North Lumberton and stretches out northwest of the county.

Edge boasts of a series of accomplishments since joining the board including challenging other commissioners to share their thoughts and opinions on decisions, helping strengthen the partnership between the City of Lumberton and Robeson County which ultimately led to the incorporation of the Industrial Park off US 74, and bringing new airport hangers at the Lumberton Regional Airport among others mentioned.

He told the Robesonian if reelected he would build a bridge to better communication between the Robeson County community and administration, particularly in the county’s tax and water departments.

“I think that needs to be changed so I’m going to work to see that changed,” Edge said.

Cox did not provide comments prior to the deadline for this report.

Democratic Incumbent Faline Dial also sees better community relations as a top goal if reelected to the District 4 seat. She faces Scott Bell, a Pembroke business owner who has run for seats on the Lumbee Tribal Council.

Dial said that she also wants to work on bettering customer relations between county departments, stating that residents should be treated with the “utmost respect.”

“I would love to continue serving the citizens of District 4 and the entire county for another term. I am proud of the work that I’ve been involved with,” Dial said.

This work includes that of the Clean and Green program which focuses on cleaning trash alongside the roads of Robeson County. She also boasts the commissioner’s part in bringing in a career and technical school that ground was broken on recently at the COMtech Business Park.

“I am also proud of the work we have done to get broadband and internet services to many constituents, specifically for my district, but there’s also been improvement in that area across the county,” Dial said.

Dial’s challenger Scott Bell said that if elected he would work toward making the board more transparent in the decisions they make and that he would just “do things differently.”

“I would try to keep my people informed on what going on in the county,” Cox said. “A lot of time the county commissioners don’t keep the people who elected them into office informed on what’s going on … You’re elected by the people and you’re elected for the people and you’re held to a high standard to do your job.”

Cox said that there is a lack of response to the issues going on and it has made people lose respect in those elected into office.

“People are hearing but they’re not listening to the concerns of the people,” Cox said. “That’s the reason I wanted to run, to try and make a difference.”

Democrat Lance Herndon is seeking the District 8 seat he has held for longer than a decade. In his last three elections, Herndon ran unopposed in the General Election but this year he is being challenged by Republican Tina Herring.

He felt good about the campaigning process so far.

“Campaigning is going great. We’re getting great reception,” he told The Robesonian.

“We want to continue to work to keep our taxes as low as possible and work keep the existing business we have the county but continue to recruit new industry to help Robesonians find good-paying jobs,” Herndon said.

Herring could not be reached for comment before deadline.

Robeson Soil and Water Conservation

The role of the Robeson Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor will be designated to a new face following Election Day. Joseph Neill (Joe) Howell Jr. was elected into the position in 2020 and is not seeking reelection.

This year, Michael Herndon is facing Gilbert “Chip” Lewis Jr. for the role. Herndon ran back in 2018 and lost the race by nearly 10,000 votes to David Hedgpeth.

The District’s purpose is to protect and promote the health, safety and general welfare of its people by conserving the soil, water and related natural resources within the district.