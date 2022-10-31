LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that many of its personnel have succeeded in obtaining their Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates. Presented on behalf of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission, the qualifications required are significant.

According to the North Carolina Department of Justice website, the requirements for qualification for the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate are meeting requirements for the Intermediate certification, and one of the following: 48 hours education or training points and at minimum 12 years experience, 60 education or training points and at minimum 9 years experience, an Associates’ Degree from an institution recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation with 36 training points and at minimum 9 years experience, a Baccalaureate Degree with the same institutional requirement and 24 training points and at minimum 6 years experience, or a graduate or postgraduate degree with the same institutional requirement and at minimum 16 training points and 4 years experience.

In the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Detention Officer Brenda Jacobs, Detention Officer Evelyn Goins, Detention Officer Debbie Revels, 1st Sergeant Wendy Britt, Deputy James Meacher, Detective Brock Chavis, Detention Officer Elwood West, Captain Lloyd Powell, Deputy Roy Grant and 1st Sergeant Garrett Hunt have surpassed these requirements and obtained their Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates.

“This is the highest award a law enforcement officer or detention officer can receive that is issued by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. These certificates are the result of years of dedication, and commitment to the profession, this agency and our community.” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said of the event. “As a huge proponent of training, I have always said to have top-tier law enforcement, you must recruit, maintain, and provide training opportunities for your employees. These dedicated deputies and detention officers were proactive in their training in hopes of better serving Robeson County.”

