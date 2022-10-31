The vehicle the suspects used in the break-in, shooting, and car chase.

FAIRMONT — A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was shot into recently during a vehicle pursuit after deputies responded to alarm calls at multiple stores in the southern part of the county.

Deputies were dispatched to the first alarm around 1:39 a.m.

Around 3:20 a.m., deputies observed a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 South and Old Stage Road, Fairmont that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and multiple shots were fired towards two deputies during the pursuit.

The bullets struck both vehicles while traveling in a residential area on Highway 41 South and the pursuit continued onto I-74.

While traveling on I-74 West, the suspect’s vehicle was driving recklessly between vehicles that were traveling on the interstate. The vehicle is a four-door silver or light-colored Nissan Pathfinder that was manufactured between 2015 and 2019 displaying 30-day tags.

Based on the reckless driving and erratic shooting, the decision was made to discontinue the pursuit.

“These suspects are considered armed and dangerous and will be treated as such until apprehended” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It was quite obvious their crime spree was thought out and they had no concern for the motoring public, residents sleeping in their homes or deputies as they fired multiple rounds at deputies throughout the pursuit. In the interest of safety for all, a decision was made to discontinue the pursuit.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Fairmont Police Department are assisting with the investigation. A timeline of the incidents is as follows:

1:39 a.m. Alamac Grocery 2700 Alamac Road, Lumberton

1:47 a.m. One Stop Gas and Grill 4410 Alamac Road Lumberton

2:09 a.m. Orrum General Store 1507 S. Creek Road, Orrum

3:01 a.m. McLellan Grocery 4724 Tobacco Road, Orrum

3:07 a.m. Marshalls Friendly Stop 13955 Hw41 S., Fairmont

3:21 a.m. Vehicle Stop initiated and vehicle pursuit began

3:22 a.m. Shots Fired at Deputies

3:27 a.m. Vehicle Pursuit Discontinued

Anyone with information about the cases are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

