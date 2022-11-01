The Fort Bragg Veterans Job Fair will be held at the Iron Mike Conference Center’s Lafayette Room on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fort Bragg Veterans Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Iron Mike Conference Center’s Lafayette Room. The event will be held by the Recruit Military organization.

Veterans, military spouses, transitioning military and Guard and Reserve members get in free, and there will be free parking outside the Conference Center.

Lockheed Martin and Pepsi will be among the companies represented at the job fair, and Sherwin-Williams, HomeTeam Pest Defense, and the Chesapeake, Richmond, Winston-Salem, Roanoke, and Portsmouth Police Departments will also be present with job opportunities, as well as the nonprofit charity Disabled American Veterans.

“This is our 28th event at Fort Bragg, with our last event held on June 16th, 2022,” Recruit Military Senior Vice President and U.S. Air Force Veteran Chris Stevens said. “We had 416 job seekers in attendance and each company conducted 6-10 interviews with an average of three offers extended.”

Attendees are encouraged to sign up for a Recruit Military profile and learn more about the event before attending. A CDC-approved face mask must be brought by every attendee. This job fair is a low-paper event and bringing printed resumes is discouraged.

Asked how the event’s success was measured, Stevens said “Each event’s success is based on the number of clients and candidates attended, interviews conducted and offers extended.”

Before attending, interested individuals should register at recruitmilitary.com/events and complete their job seeker profile, Stevens said.

”Read up on the companies attending and what they’re hiring for,” he said. “Engage with companies while at the event and bring a smile”

According to the Recruit Military website, the directions provided by GPS devices will not lead to the correct location, and they have posted the following directions:

Begin at the Visitor’s Center off of All American Freeway

Drive 0.3 miles on Sapper Street

Turn left onto Gruber Road

Drive 0.6 miles and turn right onto Reilly Road

The Conference Center will be 0.7 miles on the right, directly across the street from the Exchange.

