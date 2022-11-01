LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department reported Monday that there have been 544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County over the last three weeks, with one virus-related death in the period.

This averages out to 181 cases per week over the period ranging from Oct. 11 through Nov. 1.

The department did not give a case count for the previous two Mondays, as has been typical, due to the state’s information system being shut down during that time.

The 181 cases per week suggest an uptick in cases locally after the previous report showed 114 new confirmed cases in Robeson County from Oct. 4-10. Other indicators, however, are trending positive.

“Indicators — viral load in the wastewater, number of cases and ER visits and hospitalizations due to COVID — all declined over this (three-week) period,” said Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director.

“The entire state of North Carolina is now considered low in community transmission,” he said, referencing the “green” category on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Virus Transmission Map.

There have been 51,907 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The one virus-related death in the three-week period brings Robeson County’s pandemic death toll to 578 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Smith stated that the symptoms of COVID-19, much discussed over the last 2 1/2 years, have shown changes in some cases.

“Recent studies have found that symptoms of COVID have shifted in time,” Smith said. “Gone as top symptoms are loss of smell and shortness of breath. Despite vaccination status, symptoms most likely to appear are headache, persistent cough, sore throat and runny nose. No. 5 for fully vaccinated individuals is stuffy nose; for those partially vaccinated it is sneezing and for the unvaccinated it is a fever. You can expect the variants to alter these findings.”

In other local health-related news, Robeson County has suffered its first death of this season to the seasonal flu.

“With all the respiratory problems circulating locally, one can expect a robust flu season,” Smith said. “Vaccinations should be acquired as soon as possible. And with the temperature dropping, one can expect a rise in the COVID cases — the bivalent vaccination is excellent against the variants.”

As of early this week, only 2,087 Robeson County residents have received the bivalent COVID booster shot, or about 2% of the population, Smith said.