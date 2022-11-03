Shown is the vehicle officials say was used in the attempted robbery in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — Cooperation between several police departments helped catch a Fayetteville man who robbed a bank in his hometown and attempted to rob another bank in Fairmont.

Fairmont Police Department officers responded at around 11 a.m. Monday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street, according to a release from Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards. There the officers learned a male suspect had passed a note to the teller through the drive-thru window with a demand for money and departed before receiving any money in a gray Toyota.

Examination of the note showed it was written on the back of a paycheck stub, on which the suspect had attempted to write over the name on the front of the check, though their effort failed and the name remained clearly legible.

Through DMV photos, the suspect was identified as Dennis Wayne Price Jr. While the officers were obtaining arrest warrants for Price, they were notified a bank in Fayetteville had been robbed by a suspect fitting Price’s description with another check stub used for the robbery note, according to Edwards.

Edwards stated that later, the North Carolina Highway Patrol attempted a vehicle stop on a car matching the earlier description outside of Rowland. The driver fled to Fairmont, where he was stopped and taken into custody.

Price is charged with attempted common law robbery for the incident in Fairmont and charges are pending for other jurisdictions.

“Thanks goes out to the Fayetteville PD, Hope Mills PD, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Communications, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol,” Edwards stated.