LUMBERTON — Six people in North Carolina have died of flu during this present flu season, reported the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a press release flu cases in the state are on the rise following two years of low flu cases, concurrent with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a lot of respiratory viruses floating around,” said Robeson County Health Department director Bill Smith, ”but local seasonal flu is leading the pack.”

“While the past two years have seen very little flu due to the individual protection methods employed to prevent COVID,” Smith explained, “with the easing of restrictions, the more the likelihood of infection.”

The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older. In addition to being the best way to prevent infection with the flu, vaccination can also make illness milder for those who do get the flu.

Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than five, pregnant women, people over 65 and those with certain chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

However, over half of the children who die from flu have no known medical condition that would put them at higher risk; but studies have shown that vaccines reduce the risk of flu-associated deaths by half in children with high-risk medical conditions and by two-thirds in healthy children.

NCDHHS has launched a campaign to inform people of the health risks associated with the seasonal flu, the benefit of annual vaccination and to encourage annual flu vaccination across the state. MySpot.nc.gov/flu has the latest resources, guidance, answers to frequently asked questions, sharable materials and a new PSA.

Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. To find a flu vaccine visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines. Early treatment with an antiviral drug can also help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Antiviral treatment works best if started soon after symptoms begin.

Other precautions you can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:

– Staying home when you are sick until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours;

– Washing your hands frequently, preferably with soap and water;

– Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly

“Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore, “There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, now is the time.”

Smith encouraged people to get the seasonal flu vaccinations by the time the weather has turned cold. “Here,” said Smith, “you need more protection in March and April than in September and October normally.”

“It is still a good time to get vaccinated.” Smith said.

The site www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines can be used to find a nearby flu vaccine.