Snow blanketed the county in January, seen here in this photo submitted by Paula Bass. Weather experts said it’s rare that Robeson County gets much snow during winter months.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County has already received snow earlier this year in January. So, will it snow again?

“Winter weather, particularly snow clearing operations,” said Rob Armstrong, Public Works Director for the City of Lumberton, “hasn’t historically been a big concern for the City’s street department so we don’t budget an amount specifically for winter weather events.”

Armstrong said the city does include an annual budget of $53,000 in overtime on the street-related operations to cover extreme weather events, usually tropical or flood-related events, but would also cover ice and snow.

Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, examined the chances Robeson County would get snowfall before the end of the year.

“On average, the Lumberton area receives two to three inches of snow/sleet accumulations when we look at the climatology for this part of the Carolinas,” Pfaff explained, “However, there have been several successive winters when there has been no snow recorded — which is typical of locations that are located in the extreme southern part of the snow belt across the U.S.”

“Based on larger scale trends it looks like the first half of this upcoming winter the chances are higher that it will be above normal with respect to temperature and below normal with respect to precipitation,” Pfaff said, “It doesn’t mean that winter weather will not be possible, but the overall number of chances for it to occur are less.”

If the region does get snow, the city is prepared.

“We have two snow plow attachments for our tandem dump trucks and usually push into service our motor grader if we have a lot of snow accumulation.” said Armstrong.

He explained the city doesn’t buy much de-icing material, though about every three to four years they do purchase a bulk load of granular road salt to be mixed with sand and applied to the access points of critical facilities.

“Most of the major roads within the City are maintained by DOT,” said Armstrong, “so they will liquid salt brine those. The City maintained streets, we will condition these using our equipment but brine is generously provided by NCDOT. The City’s state appropriated portion of the gas tax, called Powell Bill Funds, is used to reimburse NCDOT for the brine they provide us.”

Armstrong said the cost over the years has been minimal and there is no exact dollar amount for the payment. Only a period of severe weather, explained Armstrong, would be a possible cause for change.

