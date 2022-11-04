LUMBERTON — My name is Tina Carter and I work as a EC Teacher within PSRC. This is my story…

I was diagnosed in 2009 and 2020. I found out the first time in 2009, at a health fair by encouragement of two wonderful people to take a free breast exam. The doctor felt something in my right breast and suggested that I go get a mammogram, and after doing a biopsy it came back as cancer.

It was so small that it was not at a stage yet. I had a lumpectomy to remove it, blessed to only have 32 rounds of radiation treatments.

Then that ugly “C” came back again with a revenge. I went for a mammogram in July 2020, and something was detected again in my right breast and left breast. A biopsy was done only on my right breast and there it was again; I was in shock.

My emotions were all over the place, what if I didn’t beat it this time, will I have to do chemo, how will this affect my daughters this time around. I went to an awesome doctor in Wilmington and he wanted to do a biopsy on the left breast just to make sure that it wasn’t anything.

I got that dreadful phone call at work and was told that it was in the left breast too. I felt like my whole world had stopped; that was the first time that I cried.

I gathered my 6th grade team and gave the news to them. We shared tears and prayers together. I cried at the thought of losing my hair, but was reassured that it was only hair and that it would grow back.

But when I tell you GOD is GOOD, He IS. He spoke to me through a prayer one Sunday morning on the television as I was getting ready for church.

The Pastor on the T.V. was praying and he said, “ you with cancer you are healed.”

So when I got out of the shower, I wanted to hear the rest of the prayer. I went back and rewinded the program back to the beginning and listened to the entire prayer and I did not hear the pastor saying anything about cancer.

I knew that message was for me, I stood on and had faith in what he told me that I was healed. I knew I was healed to God be the Glory. I had a double mastectomy and I had to do 4 rounds of chemo (Red Devil) and that’s exactly what it was.

I caught an infection after the first treatment and was hospitalized for four days. I continued to do my treatments and I chose not to work, because I wanted to focus on my healing journey. I completed my last round on March 16, 2021.

Ringing that bell was a victory not only for me, but for so many others who fought a good fight.

I leaned on GOD, my two daughters, other family members and friends to help me on this journey.

Cancer is cruel, but I fought back.

When I look back on my journey I see GOD was in the midst of it all.

I want to tell others how important it is to share their stories of hope with others.

If I could go back I would tell myself to be that voice of encouragement for other women who may be afraid and discouraged when facing this journey.

I want breast cancer patients to know “Victory Is Yours.”

You are not alone in the fight.