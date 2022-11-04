LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is inviting all students, faculty, staff and members of the community to its campus Thursday for a celebration of Native American Culture in honor of Native American Heritage Month, which is observed in November.

“It’s going to be an informative event,” said Megan Locklear, coordinator of the First American Pathways to Stem Success (FAPSS) grant. “It’s a celebration of Indigenous culture that highlights Native American Heritage.”

The Native American Culture Exhibition will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the center lawn behind the library (between buildings 9 and 13). In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to the A.D.L Auditorium in Building 15.

The event is open to the public. Many school systems are expected to be in attendance, including students from the Public Schools of Robeson County and Columbus Charter School in Columbus County.

“The event is educational, and we hope that attendees will have many takeaways and learn something new from the event,” Locklear said. “We will have guest speakers as well as a powwow with special entertainment from the Lumbee Tribe Ambassadors, dancers and drummers, along with food and craft vendors on site selling items for purchase.”

Opening remarks

RCC President Melissa Singler is scheduled to give welcome remarks at 10 a.m., followed by Ceremonial Blessings from Reggie Brewer, the youth coordinator for the Lumbee Tribe. Nancy Fields, the director of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Museum of the Southeast American Indian Heritage Center, will serve as the guest speaker for the event.

Powwow/special entertainment

The Powwow is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will include appearances by Miss NCNAYO Ariel Locklear, Tobacco Road Southern Drum, Powwow Dancers, Senior Ms. Lumbee Sharon McNeill Burnette, Miss Indian North Carolina Jayla Locklear, Teen Miss Lumbee Anna Hunt, Junior Miss Lumbee Keely Deal and Little Miss Lumbee Jakayleigh Lambert.

Connie Locklear will speak from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a special presentation by local Lumbee artist Rob Cole at 1:30 p.m.

Closing Remarks

Patrena Benton Elliott, the vice president for instruction and student support services, will make closing remarks from 1:50 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors

The event will feature many food vendors who will be selling items for purchase including Patterson’s Steak and Grill, Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Lemonade, Lumbee Bloomin Onions and The Governor Place.

Many local arts and craft vendors will also be on campus, including Saleiya Lowery, Jennifer Hunt, Tommy Bullard, Dogwood Ladies Group, Lucinda Hunt, Six Feathers, Leah Paul, Jo-Ann’s Beaded Jewelry and Wonderfully Made Creations.

Robeson Community College’s community partners will also be on campus, including CORE, Lumber River United Way, Robeson County Health Department, Down South Boutique, and the UNCP American Indian Heritage Center.

Vendors will be on campus open and ready for business throughout the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsors

The Second Annual Native American Heritage Month Cultural event is sponsored by Fullers BBQ, RCC’s chapter of NASO (Native American Student Organization), AISES (American Indian Science Engineering Society), and FAPSS (First Americans’ Pathway to S.T.E.M. Success).

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College. She can be reached at [email protected]