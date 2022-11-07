RAEFORD — Hoke County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 11:06 p.m. Sunday Nov. 6 at a home on Peaceford Avenue in Raeford.

When the officers arrived on scene they found the man inside his residence with a possible gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital by EMS.

Hoke County detectives were contacted and arrived shortly after.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Those with further information regarding this case should contact Det. Mariscal at 910-875-5111.

Any tips or information may also be submitted electronically by visiting www.hokecountysheriff.org and using the anonymous tip form or download the free Hoke County Sheriff’s App available in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.