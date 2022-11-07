On the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of the year 1918, an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect marking the end of World War I.

More than a century later, communities throughout the U.S. have scheduled events centered around the day now known as Veterans Day; the municipalities that make up Robeson County are among them.

Lumberton

In Lumberton, Chapter No. 7 of the Disabled American Veterans will host a Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on the Dick Taylor Plaza stage downtown. The ceremony will include remarks from public officials, the posting of the colors, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, and words from retired Command Sgt. Maj. Wyatt Johnson, who not only served as a Lumberton City councilman but also has a military career that extends nearly 30 years.

During his time in the military, Johnson served in 11 major combat tours and was awarded five Commendation Medals,a Meritorious Medal, a Bronze Star and multiple service medals.

At the same time across the city, Robeson Community College will be holding a ceremony outside the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center on campus.

The event will feature the Robeson County Veterans Honor Guard which will post the flag, the performance of taps, and a 21-gun salute. The college will also have a special guest speaker.

On Thursday, Two Hawk Employment Services will commemorate Veterans Day by holding a Cake Cutting Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.

During the ceremony, a sword is used to cut a cake as a reminder that veterans are a band of warriors, committed to carrying the sword, to defend the nation so that people may live in peace. The first piece of cake is presented to a guest of honor, the second piece of cake is presented to the oldest veteran present and the third is presented to the youngest veteran.

St. Pauls

The American Legion Post No. 5, based in St. Paul, is inviting the community out to Veterans Day Service that will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Pauls War Memorial. The service will last an hour and will be followed by a Pig Picken. Plates will be sold for $6 for non-veterans. Veterans will eligible for a free plate.

The event will also include dancing on the street, a Cake Walk, face painting, and multiple vendors providing resources and information.

Pembroke

Those who formerly served the country in the armed forces will be honored with a parade in Pembroke.

The Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Pembroke Elementary School and end at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park. From there, a ceremony will be held with a guest speaker.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will honor veterans by unveiling new veteran parking spaces at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. During the unveiling officials will also announce plans for a new Veterans Monument, which will be built onsite.

Fairmont

The Town of Fairmont will honor veterans with an event at the Robeson County Heritage Center beginning at 11 a.m. The event will feature a special speaker Fairmont Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, who has carried out an extensive 20-year career in the U.S. Army.

Fairmont will also display 30 freedom flags throughout the entire month of November next to the Border Belt Museum downtown.

Red Springs

Flags will also be on display in the Town of Red Springs to commemorate veterans.

Veterans and their plus one will also be honored with a breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center’s Learning Center at 305 East Sixth St. in Red Springs. A form of identification must be presented.

In attendance will be the Robeson County Honor Guard.

Rowland

Friday at 11 a.m., the Town of Rowland will host a Veterans Day event beginning at the Train Depot. There, Pastor Shawn Mitchell, a retired U.S. Navy veteran will give remarks.

Following the event, veterans will be invited to lunch at the Rowland Expo Cultural Center, located at 102 East Main St.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-865.