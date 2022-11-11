I had my preferred choices during the election that should have ended on Tuesday, but what I had hoped for hardest I did not get – an election with results that the American people, minus the grassy-knoll loons, could trust. And I am not sure that is going to happen again as long as ballots are being counted days after the polls have closed.

It is akin to when the last foursome to exit the golf course in a captain’s choice tournament takes an extended look at the leaderboard and then posts a score that wins by a single shot. Eyebrows are raised.

I am ancient enough to remember when there was a single day to vote, and somehow, I never missed doing so. Odds were strong that the winners would be known before you went to bed on Election Day, and if not, certainly when you arose the next morning.

And we trusted those results unless they came from Chicago.

But while technology has made most everything else in our daily life easier, it seems to have had the opposite effect on elections; counting ballots correctly and in a timely manner seems like a bridge too far.

This is a nation that more than 50 years ago placed a man on the moon and then returned him to Earth safely.

Earlier this year we sent a telescope farther into space than anything had gone before, where it was able to capture images from 13.6 billion light years away, giving us a look backward in time.

We recently were able to reroute an asteroid traveling 4,000 mph by firing a projectile the size of a school bus into it, a feat that was accomplished about 7 million miles from Earth. We even got to watch the impact in real time. That technology will come in handy if a big one ever has Earth in its crosshairs.

Closer to home, we have phones that are smart, can take photos, connect us with anyone, anywhere, instantaneously, and provide us answers to almost any question with just a few keystrokes.

We have TV’s that are also smart, able to tell us with surprising precision what we would prefer to watch that is currently live or on demand.

And if we need a bit of help around the house, we summon Siri or Alexis.

Yet we have been unable to figure out how to conduct elections that Americans trust.

I think it all began to unravel with the push to provide more days to cast ballots because, I am told, some folks work eight jobs and just cannot make it to the polls on the designated day. I am yet to meet that person, but perhaps he or she does exist.

One party, ignoring that voting is a duty as well as a right, has continually tried to widen the door for casting ballots, while the other party, ignoring that voting is a right as well as a duty, has tried to close the door – often unconstitutionally – to voting by some who live on society’s fringes.

Then there is the silliness of a picture ID, which is required here and there but not everywhere.

How you cast a ballot in this nation depends entirely on where you live, which makes absolutely no sense, especially when the elections are national. As I write this, ballots are still being counted in Nevada and Arizona, where congressional races are yet to be determined, and whose outcomes affect hundreds of millions of Americans who do not live in Nevada or Arizona.

It does not help that a nation that is fractured unlike any time since 1861 produces a lot of races that essentially are 50-50.

If I were king, I would hire someone smarter than me, and give her a mandate: Narrow the window to vote to a few days, demand that the person casting the ballot can prove he or she is the person who is supposed to be casting the ballot, and get those ballots counted in quick fashion. The math is simple.

That would seem to be easier than putting a man on the moon, gazing into the past, or wounding an asteroid. But alas, so far, no good.

