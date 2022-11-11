LUMBERTON — Two former Robeson County Detention Center officers, Larry Jones of Maxton and Robby Page of Lumberton, have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in connection to the death of an inmate housed in the detention center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

North Carolina SBI determined a violation of state mandated procedures for the monitoring of inmates took place and charges included misdemeanor offense for failure to discharge duties, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Stephen K. Hunt of Lumberton was found dead in a single person cell at the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Hunt had been processed into the detention center on March 4 and was scheduled to be transferred into the custody of the North Carolina Department of Prisons, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins immediately contacted the North Carolina SBI and requested that the agency investigate Hunt’s death, according to a statement released on social media. An autopsy was performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Officer in Raleigh.

The toxicology report stated that Hunt’s death was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott made the decision to file criminal charges after he was presented with evidence from the North Carolina SBI, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Jones and Page resigned from their positions prior to being charged by the North Carolina SBI and were each given $10,000 unsecured bonds, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was hired in August 1999 and held the rank of 1st Sergeant. Robbie Page was hired in January 2015 and held the rank of Sergeant.

The Robesonian reached out to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department and the North Carolina SBI. Major Damien McLean of the Sheriff’s Department said the investigation had been turned over to the SBI. The SBI did not reply to requests for comment.