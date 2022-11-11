ST PAULS — St. Pauls Board of Commissioners decided to rezone an area for hospitality. Zoning and buffers were the major focus of the Nov. 10 board meeting.

Then boardmembers turned their collective gaze to the rezoning request for 830 W. Broad St. on changing the zoning to hospitality, potentially allowing the construction of a hotel.

Jackson said the attendant town government needed to be aware of all the things that can go in three acres. Mayor Gibson asked if a retention pond might be among all those things.

Buffers were significantly discussed. Gibson said you could see the results of not having a good buffer. The buffers in question were hedgerows or large plants. McNeil said if the bushes in the barrier are not high enough the barriers should be replaced with commercial-grade materials.

Jackson was concerned about the height of any hotels potentially constructed at the area, stating that nobody builds one-story hotels anymore.

“But do you want those things placed so they could look in your backyard?” Jackson said about five-to-six story hotels.

Jackson continued that he wanted buffers that would be bigger than 30 feet in five years. Quick commented that in eight to ten years the buffers would be dead. The mayor suggested installing a fence if the living buffers were insufficiently high to comply.

“Can we vote on that now?” Gibson asked.

“We can’t change that now.” McNeill said.

A motion to change 830 W. Broad St. to a hospitality zone passed unanimously.

During a discussion on older business, a meeting with an engineer about the water treatment plant was reported. The town is still awaiting an environmental review for Johnson Street.

“Give him a call and see if you can’t light a fire under him,” Commissioner Evans Jackson said regarding the review.

Town Administrator Debra McNeill stated the town attorney was out of the country at the moment, but added “he is definitely on top of it.”

Commissioner John Gudauskas was also not in attendance.

Next the Board moved on to adding to the zoning ordinance a definition of retention ponds.

“I’ve got a definition here.” Mayor Elbert Gibson said.

There were no comments. Commissioner Jackson made a motion to adopt, seconded by Commissioner Jerry Quick.

This was followed by the public comments section.

“I’m good,” chimed one resident from the back of the three rows.

No further comments were fielded by the attendant residents of St. Pauls. There was no fire department report.

Police Chief Mike Owens reported the department now had new 911 systems.

“We’re picking up calls from Chicken Foot Road,” said Owens, “So they’re working the bugs out of that, or trying to. Other than that, it’s good.”

He also stated they had three vehicles in the shop.

“Of course,” Owens said, “we had a vehicle wrecked pretty good in the chase.”

He described the car as an old Crown Vic not worth repairing, and said he didn’t know if insurance would replace the money.

“Ten dollars is better than nothing.” said Gibson.

They decided to claim the vehicle regardless.

A resident spoke up, asking if 911 calls were still routed through Lumberton. This turned out to be dependent on the carrier- Spectrum and Verizon are still routed through Lumberton.

“So this means I’ve got to change my carrier?” the resident asked, stating she still had her landline.

Chief Owens made the suggestion she should have the police on speed dial.

Commissioner Jackson said he’d received a call asking about a rule keeping employees from getting tips, specifically in relation to garbage truck workers. The mayor said the rule had likely been put in place to prevent bribery, which he did not believe would temp the town’s employees.

“I’m sure in some places that probably is a problem.” Gibson said.

Jackson said the ordinance allows employees to accept gifts up to $25. Gibson made a motion to adjourn after asking the board if they wanted to go home or stare at each other. He then declared Commissioner Annie Stephens a hero for seconding the motion.

