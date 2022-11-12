ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 8 was short at around 35 minutes, but in that time the town government addressed bonuses, honored the mayor, and looked to provide residents a voice in their town’s future.

The meeting ran parallel to the nationwide and statewide elections and was held at the regular time on Election Day. This necessitated a briefer duration.

The night’s meeting saw Mayor McDougald bestowed with a plaque from the Lumber River Council of Governments.

The board also approved giving employees an annual longevity and Christmas bonus.

The 2022 Holiday schedule was reviewed and no old business was listed on the agenda.

The meeting also saw mention of the open forum held on Nov. 9, the OPEN Forum for Town Hall.

The forum’s primary subjects were resident, government, and local business perspectives and suggestions on the town of Rowland’s future five and 10 years after the meeting.

