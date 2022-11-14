LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County approved employee bonuses for the 2022-23 school year.

This will be the third set of payments of its kind going out to employees through the use of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funding program.

The bonuses will be applied to permanent and full-time employees who work four or more hours per day. The bonuses will be split into two $500 payments that will be dispersed in December and June, which equates to $1,000 per eligible employee.

”The first payment will go out Dec. 15,” said Erica Setzer, PSRC’s chief Finance officer.

Bus drivers with a regular route who work less than four hours each day are an exception, Setzer said. Those employees will be eligible for $200 in December and $200 in June.

PSRC Board of Education Chairman John Simmons said the bonus is a token of appreciation to educators.

Simmons said he recognizes teachers’ need for additional support and that he has engaged in conversations to advocate for more support.

“This is a great gift that we are gonna give our teachers and we thank God for that,” he said. “To our teachers, this is just a small token of what we can give you but we do appreciate you a whole lot more.”

The total cost for the payments is $3.8 million. When this payment is dispersed, the total amount of payments delivered through the program would total more than $13.6 million.

Legal representation

In other matters, the school board approved without discussion a two-year contract with Schwartz Law Firm to provide legal representation to the school board and cabinet.

During the October school board meeting, Superintendent Freddie Williamson selected Schwartz as his recommendation of the three that presented before the board in September. Others included Vogel Law Firm and Poyner Spruill.

Williamson suggested the law firm because it is headed by attorney Richard Shwartz.

“He’s a powerful researcher, most superintendents across the state have worked with him,” Williamson said.

Following the recommendation, some board members expressed that there was a lack of information and discussion provided to make a decision, and ultimately voted to give Williamson the green light to gather additional information on prices and services with Shwartz Law Firm and Poyner Spruill and consider whether or not to enter into a contract at the next school board meeting.

Per the contract, the school board will be billed $3,000 per month which covers the availability of members of the firm for telephone and office consultation with the Board, the superintendent, and the central office administrative staff and attendance at 12 board meeting each fiscal year.

Additional legal services and litigation will be billed in quarter-hour increments at a rate of $195 for attorneys and $95 for paralegals and law clerks.

Any out-of-pocket expenses, including travel, copies, court costs and other costs will be billed at the actual cost.

The term of the contract will be from Nov. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

The need for new representation was prompted by the departure of Attorney Grady Hunt, who served in the role for nearly 30 years.

The Robesonian learned that Hunt had tendered his resignation in May. He served his last day on June 30 but continues to provide services until another attorney is retained by the board.

School safety

In safety matters, the school board learned that Robeson County has been awarded $1,048,000 to address safety in public schools.

“We wrote this grant to provide bus radios for all of our buses. Also, we began to have conservation around having uniform key access to all of our schools so we will spend this money to provide those two products before June 30,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.

Board member Terry Locklear asked if the school system discussed acquiring technology that would allow parents to track students on their buses.

“We currently have GPS on all county vehicles including our buses … ” Locklear said.

He said it is currently in the school district’s plans to acquire some type of track-your-child technology that will available to parents or guardians.

Information

In informational news, board members learned that amplify data is showing growth in students in grades k-2.

“The data shows that our k-2 students at the Public Schools of Robeson County exceeded expected growth,” said Thomas Jones, PSRC’s K-5 supervisor.

Board members also heard an update and took part in a lengthy discussion on the RELAY Leverage Leadership program, which is a statewide model in proof point in which PSRC is serving as the pilot model. The program is a turnout instruction model that coaches principals so that they can better support teachers.

Recognitions

In other news, the school board recognized East Robeson Primary School as a National Blue Ribbon School. According to the U.S. Department of Education, a National Blue Ribbon Schools Program “recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

“I am the principal, I guess you could say the face of this school but at the end of the day, it’s because of the teachers, the students and the community who have put me in this position and I thank every one of you,” Principal Lewis Cox. “It’s been a great ride.”

Also recognized was the Lumberton High School Chapter of the FFA which placed first in the 2022 National FFA Hall of States and Building Communities Division. The Hall of States is “a collection of booths run by FFA members to showcase agricultural diversity in their states,” according to the National FFA.

“I want to say thank you to our administrators that are at Lumberton High School, and thank you to the CTE director, thank you to our superintendent and most importantly thank you to the school board for allowing us to have this opportunity,” said Kamryn McInnis, president of the chapter.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.