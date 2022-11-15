LUMBERTON — While other metrics have mostly remained constant, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County dropped by more than half in the last week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 81 new virus cases between Nov. 8 and Monday, though that number is admittedly incomplete due to at-home testing and other unreported cases. This is a decrease from the 176 cases reported from Nov. 1-7, a 54.0% drop week-over-week.

“All metrics remained constant except viral load in the wastewater systems which increased,” Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “As a reminder last week’s report noted an increase in all metrics so the current results merely reflect a continued increase in Covid activity.”

Robeson County remains in the “green” category, for low transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Tranmssion Map. None of North Carolina’s 100 counties are in the “red” category for high transmission.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County from Nov. 8 through Monday. The county’s total pandemic death toll has actually declined by one as one death was reclassified from COVID-19, Smith said; it is now 577.

In other health-related news, after flu transmission was low last winter, this season has seen the highest number of flu cases in a decade, Smith said.

“The highest rates of transmission in the United States are in the South, including North Carolina,” Smith said. “As flu cases are not reportable, only deaths are, there is no breakdown available for individual communities.

“There is still time to get both the seasonal flu and the COVID bivalent booster and have them effective for Christmas,” he added. “While 14% of North Carolinians have received the booster, only 2% in Robeson County have.”

Hospitals also continue to see a large number of children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Smith said. There has also been a fourth confirmed case of monkeypox reported in Robeson County.