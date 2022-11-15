PEMBROKE — A traffic crash occurred early Tuesday morning leaving a man identified as Winchell Edward Locklear of Lumber Bridge dead.

At 4:18 a.m. Trooper J. D. Jacobs was dispatched to a collision on Philadelphus Road.

Upon arriving on the scene, Jacobs determined that the crash involved a single vehicle with no passengers traveling south when it crossed the centerline and drove off the roadway to the left and struck several trees.

The vehicle then overturned and came back onto the roadway to the right. The driver of the vehicle was ejected and came to rest in the roadway.

First Sergeant Sherwood Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lewis said the area of the crash did not usually see many bad crashes, though he did state deer collisions were common.