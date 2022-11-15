PEMBROKE — The election for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Indian Education Resource Center Parent Committee is set to occur at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

People eligible to be on the parent committee are parents and/or teachers of American Indian children enrolled in the PSRC school district.

The following school districts have openings for the committee: Fairmont, two parent positions and a teacher position; Lumberton, a parent position; Purnell Swett, two parent positions; Red Springs, One teacher position; and St. Pauls, a parent position and a teacher position.

The election will be held at Indian Education Resource Center. The deadline for the election is Nov. 30.

Interested parties should contact Indian Education Secretary April Hunt by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-521-2054 with a name, phone number, and email address and the information will be passed along to parent committee President Rodney Hunt.