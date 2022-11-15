LUMBERTON — Keeping with tradition, the Lumberton Christmas Parade is set to usher in the holiday season of festivities locally with its occurrence at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Held along Elm Street, the parade attracts a large crowd of spectators that stretches the 1.5-mile-long route from downtown Lumberton to the Biggs Park Mall.

The parade is produced each year by the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce with the help of a series of sponsors and volunteers, all of whom the chamber is “thankful for,” said Cindy Kern, executive director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Without them, the parade would not be possible. We’re very excited and we hope to present an awesome parade for the community to enjoy,” Kern said.

Kern said this year spectators can expect to see “beautiful” floats, kings and queens, antique vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, dancing groups, baton twirlers, the Sudan Tomcats and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Leading the charge will be Mark Morse, who has been named this year’s grand marshal.

Morse was born and raised in Connecticut but relocated to the South more than 20 years ago. He holds an undergraduate degree from Liberty University and a master’s degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Morse has worked in food service going back to 1995. He joined the Chick-fil-A family in 2002 and became a franchisee 10 years ago when opening Chick-fil-A Lumberton.

Again, commentators for the day will be Rebekah Lowry of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Joe Butler of UNC Health Southeastern.

“The streets are painted and the numbers are out and we are ready to go. We’re excited,” Kern said.

For those who can’t make it out or wish to watch again, the parade can be viewed online during Thanksgiving week and all throughout the holiday on Facebook via B.L. Productions.

Other Scheduled Parades

— Rowland Christmas Parade, 8 a.m. lineup, Nov. 26,

— Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 1

— Fairmont Twilight Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 2,

— St. Pauls Christmas Parade, at 3 p.m., Dec. 3

— Marietta/Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department Parade, 11 a.m., Dec. 3

— Maxton Christmas Parade, 10 a.m., Dec. 10

— Red Springs Christmas Parade, 3 p.m., Dec. 10

