RAEFORD — A Raeford man was arrested and charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Nov. 15 Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigative Division and United States Marshals detained Justin Stoudt without incident. Stoudt was a suspect in an investigation that began with Cybertips and had been previously interviewed on May 4 in a knock and talk. The State Bureau of Investigation also participated in the knock and talk at Crumpler Drive.

In October 2022, Hoke County CID reviewed the content of the electronics and charged Stoudt with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Stoudt went before a magistrate at the Hoke County Detention Center and received a secured bond of $50,000.

Individuals with further information should contact Lt. Sullivan via phone at 910-875-5111.