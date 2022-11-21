Gas prices around Robeson County held steady or dropped slightly from the previous few weeks, leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at around $3.32 per gallon. Average prices were slightly less ($3.27) in Lumberton proper.

Statewide, average prices were $3.30 on Monday, according to price watchers. Drivers in North Carolina and other states in the Southeast have enjoyed some of the cheapest average gas prices in the nation.

Georgia and southern Texas are the low price leaders with some stations selling gas at $2.52 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which compiles from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

For the second straight week, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 16.4 cents from a month ago and 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

The average price of gas in much of the West Coast is more than $4.80 per gallon, with some stations selling gas for well over $5 per gallon.

Still, Thanksgiving travelers headed out of state are expected to be greeted with lower prices than previous weeks.

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly.”

De Haan said the declining prices is terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, “with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.

“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel,” De Haan said “It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns about global supplies, according to a prepared statement from the American Automobile Association (AAA). But the rise could be short-lived as reports of new COVID-19 restrictions in China signal a potential economic slowdown for the world’s top oil-consuming nation.

“The oil market, like the stock market, hates negative headlines, no matter how speculative,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And that is why we see the oil price back over $90 a barrel. More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline, but the recent Covid-related news from China may stem this increase.”

Oil Prices

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.93 million barrels per day (b/d) to 8.66 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million barrels (bbl) to 206.6 million bbl.

Tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have put upward pressure on gasoline prices. Pump prices could increase if supply remains tight alongside rising oil prices, according to AAA.

Oil markets have seen quite the drop as concerns about demand weigh on prices, according to GasBuddy data.

In early Monday trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 59 cents to $79.52 per barrel, a nearly $9 drop from last week Monday’s $87.90 per barrel start.

Brent was last trading down 49 cents to $87.13 per barrel, down from $95 per barrel to start last week. The three week decline has developed as oil has turned bearish, discounting inventory levels that remain tight, focusing instead on economic concerns and a continued flare up in Covid cases in several major Chinese cities.

In addition, last week’s decision by President Biden to ask to shield Mohammed bin Salman may have been a sign of tensions easing between the kingdom and the U.S. and could invite additional oil supplies.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 3 rigs to 782 and was 219 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was up 1 rig to 201 and was 34 rigs higher than a year ago.