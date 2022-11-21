RALEIGH — The year 2022 has seen crisis for families in Eastern North Carolina and around the world — from extreme climate disasters to global emergencies like the conflict in Ukraine, and last winter, the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis.

“Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single person, it turns lives upside down — especially for the most vulnerable,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope for people in need during future emergencies by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”

Residents can make financial donations on Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, by visiting redcross.org. Residents can also make an appointment to give blood or platelets for patients in the U.S. Individuals can also register for volunteer opportunities in their area.

Disasters of all sizes

This year’s extreme disasters in the U.S. are clear examples of the increasing frequency and intensity of the climate crisis, according to Red Cross officials.

So far in 2022, 15 billion-dollar disasters have upended lives across the country — more than twice the number of billion-dollar disasters that struck annually two decades ago.

For these and tens of thousands of other disasters in Eastern North Carolina and across the country, Red Cross volunteers have worked around the clock to provide shelter, food and care — including more than 1,070 local disasters, mostly home fires assisting more than 4,000 people to help ensure no one faces a crisis of any size alone.

Eastern North Carolina, Red Cross volunteers have also deployed across the nation to bring aid, comfort and hope to those impacted by severe storms, wildfires and hurricanes, according to the organization.

Helping families

Internationally, the conflict in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee for their lives. With such vast needs, the American Red Cross has provided financial donations and international crisis responders to support the global Red Cross network’s response on the ground, which spans more than a dozen neighboring countries to deliver food, shelter, medical care, emotional support and other critical aid for displaced families, according to the organizations.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has also provided financial support to the ongoing hunger crisis in Africa. Overall this year, as part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, the American Red Cross provided humanitarian aid in more than 108 countries.

Personal emergencies

In Eastern North Carolina, Red Cross workers have helped people through personal emergencies too, whether it was home fire or hurricane: connecting a loved one with a deployed service member during a family crisis or training people to provide CPR for those suffering from cardiac arrest, according to the organization.

Blood Crisis

In January 2022, the Red Cross experienced its worst national blood shortage in more than a decade due to ongoing collection challenges and varied hospital demand during the pandemic.

Patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions relied on an outpouring of support from hundreds of thousands of generous blood donors to overcome the crisis.

Beyond national headlines, the need for blood is constant. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. As seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather ramp up this holiday season, make a donation appointment and be a lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease.

Individuals who book a time to give blood at RedCrossBlood.org Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Additionally, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28 to Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*

