Rowland next in parade lineup

Crowds at the 2022 Lumberton Christmas Parade moved out of the way for Sudan Shriners who performed the go-cart tricks.

A line of tractors travels down Elm Street in Lumberton for the annual Christmas parade held by the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.

A series of fire trucks could be seen traveling down Elm Street Saturday for the Lumberton Christmas Parade held on Saturday, kicking off the parade season in Robeson County.

Crowds flooded the street downtown for the 2022 Lumberton Christmas Parade. The parade route began and First street and continued down Elm Street, ending at Biggs Park Mall.

DJ Brown performs aboard the Chic-fil-A float at the Lumberton Christmas Parade which kicked off the parade season.

The Southern Saphire Dance Academy was among several dance schools present in this year’s Lumberton Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The sole horse in the 2022 Lumberton Christmas Parade was that carrying the carriage from All Occasions Carriage Co.

The Lumberton Senior High School JROTC was one of the first units in the Lumberton Christmas Parade held Saturday along Elm Street.

LUMBERTON — There’s only one time of the year when it’s common to see a series of tractors traveling downtown in Lumberton and that is during the holidays — specifically during the Lumberton Christmas Parade.

This year’s parade was held Saturday and tractors, dogs, dance groups, Shriners, elected officials, bands, fire trucks and a series of businesses could be seen en route proceeding down Elm Street. The parade that typically attracts hundreds of spectators was led by Mark Morse, the owner of Chic-fil-A in Lumberton.

For those who missed the parade, an option to watch from the comfort of their own homes is available. The parade will be available to view online this Thanksgiving week and all throughout the holiday season on Facebook via B.L. Productions.

As done each year, the Lumberton Parade kicks off the parade seasons and ushers in the holiday celebrations throughout Robeson County. The next town up is Rowland, which has scheduled its Christmas parade for Nov. 26 with the lineup beginning at 9 a.m. For additional information, contact the Town of Rowland at 910-422-3333.

Other Scheduled Parades

— Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 1

— Fairmont Twilight Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 2

— St. Pauls Christmas Parade, at 3 p.m., Dec. 3

— Marietta/Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department Parade, 11 a.m., Dec. 3

— Maxton Christmas Parade, 10 a.m., Dec. 10

— Red Springs Christmas Parade, 3 p.m., Dec. 10

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.