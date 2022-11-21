LUMBERTON — There’s only one time of the year when it’s common to see a series of tractors traveling downtown in Lumberton and that is during the holidays — specifically during the Lumberton Christmas Parade.
This year’s parade was held Saturday and tractors, dogs, dance groups, Shriners, elected officials, bands, fire trucks and a series of businesses could be seen en route proceeding down Elm Street. The parade that typically attracts hundreds of spectators was led by Mark Morse, the owner of Chic-fil-A in Lumberton.
For those who missed the parade, an option to watch from the comfort of their own homes is available. The parade will be available to view online this Thanksgiving week and all throughout the holiday season on Facebook via B.L. Productions.
As done each year, the Lumberton Parade kicks off the parade seasons and ushers in the holiday celebrations throughout Robeson County. The next town up is Rowland, which has scheduled its Christmas parade for Nov. 26 with the lineup beginning at 9 a.m. For additional information, contact the Town of Rowland at 910-422-3333.