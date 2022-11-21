LUMBERTON — A woman was fatally stabbed in a parking lot Monday and police are searching for a man for questioning.

On Nov. 21 around 4:24 p.m. Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a business at 6685 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

According to the report, on arrival officers found a 31-yea-old female who had been stabbed multiple times. Aid was administered to the victim but she died on scene, according to police.

The report describes the suspect as a 37-year-old Native American who is approximately five feet seven inches tall and weights 196 pounds and may be operating a red 2020 Honda Civic, possibly with the NC registration plate HKE-6598.

At this time Lumberton Police Department investigators are attempting to locate Desmond Lee Sampson for questioning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sampson is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Sampson should be considered armed and dangerous.