RALEIGH – North Carolina’s State Highway Patrol expects the coming weeks to bring more vehicle traffic to roadways with an increase in holiday travelers.

This expected increase in roadway users will put a premium on the need for awareness, enforcement and education by the patrol as it hopes to curb dangerous driver behaviors including speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), an expected 49 million people will travel by automobile across the nation during the holiday weekend. Accordingly, members of the State Highway Patrol will increase visibility on highly traveled roadways in hopes of promoting safe driving behaviors.

“We continue to set the bar high and having no lives lost on our roadways this holiday season is our goal,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Every driver has an opportunity to help us attain this goal by slowing down, avoiding operating a vehicle while impaired and insisting that all occupants in their vehicle wear a seatbelt.”

The patrol will once again partner with the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program for their annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign during this holiday period. The campaign began Monday and runs through Sunday with the goal of reducing preventable injuries and deaths in collisions due to a vehicle occupant’s failure to use a restraint device.

The provided safe driving principles can help to ensure a safe holiday travel period:

— Don’t drive distracted. Avoid technological devices while operating a vehicle.

— Ensure all occupants are properly restrained in weight appropriate restraint devices, day or night.

— Never drive while impaired. Have a plan and take advantage of the multiple ride sharing avenues available.

— Obey the speed limit. The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop your vehicle.

— Check traffic conditions before starting your travel at drivenc.gov.