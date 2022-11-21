LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to relocate the Confederate monument that stands atop the Robeson County Courthouse.

Commissioner Pauline Campbell made the motion recommended by Commissioner Wixie Stephens which was to relocate the statue to a memorial park that is to be constructed on 108 West Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Faline Dial and passed with a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Tom Taylor and David Edge, who have voiced their disagreement with the removal for years, voted against the relocation.

The commissioners have the authority to relocate an object of remembrance as long as the new location is in a place that is of similar prominence or in certain circumstances such as for necessary constructions, renovations or reconfigurations of buildings or spaces for parking or transportation projects, according to the county’s attorney.

“Our county manager Ms. Kelli Blue has informed me before this research and the board members that we are in the process of building a new courthouse,” Stephens said.

“We’ve done some capital improvement planning and there are a couple of facilities that we are looking to build and the courthouse being one of those,” Blue added.

In 2018, Robeson County and the City of Lumberton entered into an agreement to build a memorial park which is to include a Native American memorial, an African American memorial as well as a 911 memorial, and placement of a Jewish monument.

“There will be a committee set up with elected officials of the county, the city, veterans and citizens to assure the park is representative of all the rich heritage in Robeson County,” Stephens said.

In February, Tyrone Watson, president of the Robeson County branch of the NAACP, urged county commissioners to relocate the statue. Months later members of the Robeson County Bar voiced their support for relocating the monument as well, while representatives of the Robeson County chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Robeson County chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy spoke against the act.

The monument, a tall marble obelisk with a soldier at its peak, stands just in front of the main entrance to the courthouse; it was dedicated May 10, 1907.

Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved the rezoning of a 4.6-acre tract of land on N.C. 130 between Fairmont and Rowland from a Neighborhood Commercial District to a Residential Agricultural District to allow for the construction of homes.

Commissioners also approved the issuance of a special-use permit request for the establishment of a family cemetery in a Residential Agricultural District on Mary C Road near St. Pauls.